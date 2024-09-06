Mostly Cloudy 70°

Driver Nabbed In Stolen Vehicle After Chase In Yonkers: Police

The driver of a stolen car was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit throughout a city in Westchester, police said.

The events leading up to the arrest began on Thursday, Sept. 5 around 3:20 a.m., when officers tried pulling over a vehicle on Palisade Avenue in Yonkers that had been reported stolen from New York City and had committed several traffic infractions, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink. 

However, the car did not stop and instead led officers on a short chase in the city before police caught up with it and detained those inside, Spink said, adding that the vehicle was then impounded. 

The department is now pursuing reckless driving and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property charges against the driver, who was issued a desk appearance ticket. They will appear in court again on Friday, Sept. 20. 

The driver's name was not made public. 

