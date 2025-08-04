Disabled Veteran, Wife Displaced After Devastating 3-Alarm House Fire In Yonkers

The early-morning blaze broke out at a home in the Homefield section of Yonkers, the city's fire department said on Saturday, August 2.

According to the department, firefighters arrived to find smoke and heavy fire showing from the structure. An aggressive interior attack was launched, and crews were ultimately able to place the third-alarm fire under control.

Westchester County Legislator James Nolan said he’s known the couple for 30 years and confirmed they escaped the fire unharmed, but not without heartbreak.

"Thankfully, they escaped unharmed, thanks to the Yonkers Fire Department, but they lost nearly everything," Nolan said on Saturday, adding, "The husband is a disabled veteran, and the wife is a nurse. They are extremely grateful to the Yonkers Fire Department for rescuing them."

In the days since the tragedy, the family has created a GoFundMe page to get help with the rebuilding process.

The couple said that six dogs also lived in the home, which destroyed nearly all of their belongings.

"This is an extremely challenging time for us, and we kindly ask to anyone who can donate to please consider donating. It would be a tremendous help to get items that are urgently needed," they wrote on the page.

As of Monday, Aug. 4, the page had raised $2,295 out of an $11,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

