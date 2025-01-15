Devoted Yonkers Father Dies After Aggressive Cancer Returns: 'Free Spirit'

Leach, who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer in the summer of 2024, fought valiantly through aggressive treatments. While the cancer was initially removed, it tragically returned, and despite his immense strength and courage, he was unable to overcome the disease and died at the age of 57 on Monday, Jan. 6, his family said.

Described as a free spirit with a heart full of love, Leach leaves behind his children, Erik, Shonae, and Solange, as well as his brother, Dana, and numerous other family members and friends who cherished him.

Because his cancer diagnosis made obtaining an affordable life insurance policy impossible, Leach’s family is now facing the financial strain of covering his funeral and memorial expenses. To ease this burden, his friends and family have created a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised $3,625 toward its $6,500 goal as of Wednesday, Jan. 15.

"He lived life on his own terms, with a free spirit and a heart full of love for those around him," Leach’s family wrote on the page, adding, "We are reaching out to you, our friends, family, and community, to help us give Derek the memorial he deserves and ease the financial burden on his loved ones during this incredibly challenging time."

"Thank you for your love, support, and generosity as we navigate this heartbreaking time. Derek’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him," the family wrote.

A visitation service for Leach will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dorsey-Carlone Funeral Home in Peekskill at 1100 Cortlandt St.

