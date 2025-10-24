Crime Down In Westchester, Officials Say: Shootings Drop Sharply In Yonkers, Mount Vernon

According to data released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, index crime in Westchester County fell 18 percent during the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, county officials announced on Thursday, Oct. 23.

In Yonkers and Mount Vernon, shootings with injuries dropped 42 percent, while the number of people shot fell 46 percent.

County Executive Ken Jenkins joined Gov. Kathy Hochul this week to announce the results and tour several law enforcement facilities benefiting from the state’s $11.4 million public safety investment.

The funding, through New York’s Law Enforcement Technology Grant Program, is helping modernize police technology and equipment countywide, according to county officials.

During the visit, officials also observed demonstrations of new cutting-edge crime-fighting tools purchased by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety with state funding.

During the event, Jenkins, whose father served as a New York City police officer, addressed the county's police force: "An 18 percent decrease in index crime is no small feat — it’s a testament to your hard work, commitment, and collaboration.”

Officials said the ongoing Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative continues to play a major role in reducing gun violence in Yonkers and Mount Vernon. Through the program, the state provides grants and resources to police departments, prosecutors, and community partners working to prevent violent crime.

