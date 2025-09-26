Crash Shuts Down Southbound Bronx River Parkway In Yonkers (Developing)

According to Westchester County Police and traffic reports, the southbound lanes of the parkway were shut down from Strathmore Road in Yonkers to Exit 16 in Scarsdale around 2:40 p.m. on Friday for a crash investigation.

Police said southbound traffic was being diverted off the parkway at several locations north of Strathmore Road. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes for the next several hours.

The northbound lanes remain open, police noted.

The crash involved injuries, according to 511NY traffic reports. More information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.