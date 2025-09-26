Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Crash Shuts Down Southbound Bronx River Parkway In Yonkers (Developing)

Drivers are facing delays on Friday afternoon, Sept. 26, following a crash that closed part of the Bronx River Parkway in Westchester. 

The Bronx River Parkway near Strathmore Road in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: 511NY
Ben Crnic
According to Westchester County Police and traffic reports, the southbound lanes of the parkway were shut down from Strathmore Road in Yonkers to Exit 16 in Scarsdale around 2:40 p.m. on Friday for a crash investigation. 

Police said southbound traffic was being diverted off the parkway at several locations north of Strathmore Road. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes for the next several hours.

The northbound lanes remain open, police noted.

The crash involved injuries, according to 511NY traffic reports. More information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

