Construction Begins On New Film Production Space In Yonkers: 'Cutting-Edge'

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new MEDIAPRO Studios at Great Point Studios facility, located in Yonkers at 1050 North Broadway, was held on Monday, Nov. 6, Yonkers city officials announced.

The upcoming facility will be a "cutting-edge production space" that will feature new technology and infrastructure in order to accommodate the "growing demands" of the entertainment and filmmaking industry, officials said.

The studios will offer soundstages, post-production facilities, and other amenities in order to attract a wide variety of filmmakers, who have been gravitating to Westchester in recent years. According to county officials, the film industry in Westchester generated over $1 billion in 2021 and has been playing a large role in generating investment and economic activity within the county.

