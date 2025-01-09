Child Struck By Turning Vehicle, Taken To Hospital In Yonkers: Police

The incident happened in Yonkers around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, when the child ran ahead of their guardian while crossing the street at the intersection of North Broadway (Route 9) and Robert Lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling at a low speed, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene following the collision. The child, who showed no visible signs of injury, was transported to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation, Spink said.

