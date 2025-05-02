Chase Ends In Crash, TASER Device Use Near Train Tracks In Yonkers, Police Say (Video)

The incident began on Wednesday, April 9, when a vehicle fled from a Westchester County Police traffic stop on the Saw Mill Parkway, the department announced along with the Yonkers Police Department on Friday, May 2.

The suspects’ luck soon ran out after they took the Yonkers Avenue exit, a move police say turned out to be a critical mistake.

That's because Yonkers Police Officers were already waiting at the exit ramp, prepared to help. The pursuit then continued through Yonkers city streets, ending with a crash and multiple suspects fleeing on foot.

What followed was a chaotic chase through a park and train tracks, with police eventually deploying a TASER device to subdue the suspects. All three were taken into custody without serious injuries.

Police also said they found the suspects with two loaded Glock handguns, one gun equipped with a 30-round extended magazine, and six bags of pink-colored cocaine.

The suspects were identified as Mathiu Garcia, 23, of the Bronx; Luis Fernando Da Silva, 23, of Yonkers; and Ronald Sanchez Urdaneta, 20, of Yonkers. Each were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, while Garcia was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A body camera video of the dramatic chase was posted to social media on Friday, depicting the chase from the Saw Mill River Parkway exit to the train tracks where the TASER device was used:

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.