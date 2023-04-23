Card Skimming Devices Found At Bank ATM In Yonkers: Users Should Check Accounts, Police Say

Two incidents of card skimming devices were found installed on an ATM located at a Webster Bank in Yonkers at 760 McLean Ave., according to Yonkers Police.

The devices, which can be found at ATM machines, gas station fuel pumps, outdoor point-of-sale locations, and even some indoor locations, are used to steal people's bank card information.

They can often lead to fraudulent charges on victims' bank accounts. Because of this, Yonkers Police are warning anyone who used the Webster Bank ATM in the last month to check their accounts for suspicious activity and to report it to their financial institutions.

The department also added that common signs of a card skimmer include loose, crooked, scratched, or damaged card reader equipment.

Anyone suspecting that they have found a skimming device or who may have been victimized by one is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900.

