Car Slams Into Thruway Work Truck Near NYC Border, Two Injured: 'This Should Not Happen'

A frightening crash on the New York State Thruway left two people hospitalized after a car slammed into the back of a maintenance vehicle, officials said. 

The scene of the crash on I-87 near the NYC border. 

 Photo Credit: NYS Thruway Authority
Ben Crnic
The crash happened Thursday, Aug. 22, on I-87 near the New York City line, according to the New York State Thruway Authority. 

Officials said a passenger car struck the rear of an attenuator truck—a safety vehicle designed to absorb impacts and protect road crews. 

Both the Thruway worker and the car’s driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“This should not happen,” the Thruway Authority said in a statement. “It could have been so much worse...These are real people out there doing their jobs. It’s not a game. One careless moment could cost someone their life.”

Officials urged drivers to slow down and stay alert when approaching flashing lights and work crews.

