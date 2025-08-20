Car Slams Into Medical Building In Yonkers: Report (Developing)

The incident happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20, a little before 10 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into a Montefiore Medical Group building at 1010 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, ABC7 reported.

The crash injured five people, including Montefiore staff, according to a Montefiore spokesperson.

Police are now investigating to see if the crash was caused by a medical episode, ABC7 reported.

Montefiore released a statement on the crash:

"Around 9:30 AM, a car accidentally drove into the front of Montefiore Medical Group (MMG) Cross County Practice, damaging the entrance and offices inside. The driver, passenger, and three Montefiore staff were transported to area hospitals. The practice location is closed, and patients are being notified about changes to appointments," a spokesperson said.

The building was damaged in the crash, and the structural integrity will have to be evaluated, according to the outlet.

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for more information about the incident.

Click here to read the full report from ABC7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.