Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Light Rain Fog/Mist 55°

SHARE

Cake Designer From Yonkers To Compete On Food Network’s 'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking'

A baker from Westchester County is about to bring some magical flair to the Food Network.

Andy Ortega of Yonkers, a cake designer at Lulu Cake Boutique in Scarsdale, is set to appear on Season 2 of "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking." 

Andy Ortega of Yonkers, a cake designer at Lulu Cake Boutique in Scarsdale, is set to appear on Season 2 of "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking." 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/theandyortega

The trailer for Season 2 of "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking." 

 Photo Credit: Food Network
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Yonkers resident Andy Ortega, a cake designer at Lulu Cake Boutique in Scarsdale, will appear as one of the contestants on Season 2 of "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" — the competition series returning Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. on Food Network, the network announced.

The show, filmed on the original Harry Potter sets at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England, pairs teams of bakers from around the world to create edible masterpieces inspired by the wizarding world. Ortega will compete alongside Stefan Rose of Yorkshire, UK, as one of eight two-person teams vying for the title of “Wizard of Baking.” 

Hosted by James and Oliver Phelps, best known to fans as Fred and George Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, the new season will feature returning judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, along with special guest appearances by Harry Potter cast members Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad, and Devon Murray.  

In the first episode, the bakers are “sorted” into Hogwarts houses and tasked with crafting edible showpieces inspired by iconic moments from the films. Each week, teams face new challenges that test their creativity, flavor, and presentation, with advantages (and mischievous setbacks) on the line.

Ortega shared his excitement about the show on Instagram. 

"Your favorite cake 'wizard' is back on your TV screens!" he wrote in a post last week, adding, "Catch me and my amazing pastry partner-in-crime, @stefthepastrychef, competing on Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2!...We’ll be casting spells, causing mischief, and serving up a little magic of our own. 🤭" 

The six-episode series will stream the following day on HBO Max and Discovery+. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE