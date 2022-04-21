Recall Issued For French Beans Product Sold At Whole Foods, Lidl Stores

Packages of a vegetable product distributed at Whole Foods and Lidl stores are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday, April 21.

Alpine Fresh, Inc. of Doral, Florida is voluntarily recalling its 1-pound packages of "Hippie Organics" French Beans that were distributed at Whole Foods stores in these states:

Connecticut

Maryland

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

and Lidl stores in these states:

New York

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Maryland

Delaware

Virginia

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

The product, also sold at Aldi stores in Florida, comes in a clear plastic package marked with lot #313-626 on the back on a small, white label. (See image above)

Consumers who have purchased the packages are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-827-3362, the FDA said.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

