BurgerFi International, Inc., announced the Chapter 11 filing on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The Florida-based company is also the parent company of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.

All 144 locations of the two brands across the the nation will remain open and continue normal operations. BurgerFi makes up 93 of the eateries, and Anthony's the other 51.

The Chapter 11 filing includes the 67 corporate-owned locations of both brands.

"BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings are dynamic and beloved brands, and in the face of a drastic decline in post-pandemic consumer spending amidst sustained inflation and increasing food and labor costs, we need to stabilize the business in a structured process," said Jeremy Rosenthal, Chief Restructuring Officer of BurgerFi International, Inc. "We are confident that this process will allow us to protect and grow our brands and to continue the operational turnaround started less than 12 months ago and secure additional capital."

BurgerFi was founded in 2011 and acquired Anthony's three years ago.

BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the SOBE Wine and Food Festival in Miami, Florida.

Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal-fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal-fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

