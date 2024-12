The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 23 at around 1 p.m., when a broken water pipe in the basement of St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers set off a fire alarm, according to Dobbs Ferry Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Giuliano.

A water leak was found in the basement, according to reports.

More information about the extent of damage was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

