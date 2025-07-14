Boulder Collapse Leaves Business In Ruins In Yonkers: Owners Now Asking For Help

Peterson Tool Rental, located on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers, is working to rebuild after its building was damaged by a boulder in April.

On the morning of Monday, April 7, a massive boulder dislodged from the hillside behind the property at 1256 Saw Mill River Rd. and smashed through the back wall of the two-story building. The impact caused a partial collapse, severely damaging the structure, destroying equipment, and forcing the shop to shut down, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters quickly responded and secured the scene, while hazmat crews contained a fuel spill caused by a ruptured 500-gallon oil tank.

Founded in 1953 by Fred Peterson and run for decades by his son Carl Peterson, the shop has been a staple for homeowners and contractors across Westchester, and is known for its dependable service, hard-to-find parts, and Carl’s willingness to help anyone in need, even if it meant staying late or lending tools without payment, according to the owners

But now, after the shop’s insurance company denied coverage under an “Earth Movement” clause, the Peterson family is left to cover the costs of demolition, repairs, and replacing vital equipment on their own.

To come up with the funds to rebuild, the business has since started a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised nearly $8,000 as of Monday, July 14.

"The Peterson family is facing mounting expenses, from demolition and site security to tool replacement and rebuilding," the fundraiser states, continuing, "Without help, the future of this longtime local business is uncertain."

The campaign has raised $7,780 toward its $100,000 goal, with donations going toward demolition and removal of the collapsed section, securing the hillside, tool and equipment replacement, and rebuilding and reopening the business.

