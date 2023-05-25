'Beautiful Soul' From Yonkers Dies At 24: 'Touched Many Lives'

Tyger Nicholas Winston, of Yonkers, died on Monday, May 15, according to his obituary.

Born in Houston, Texas in 1999, Winston spent his younger years there before moving to New York, where he graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains.

After graduating, he then attended Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Known for his fearlessness, Winston could often be seen sporting a sharp sense of style and always made creative fashion choices, his obituary said.

He also expressed himself through music during his life.

"Tyger was a beautiful soul who brought positive energy everywhere he went and was loved by so many," his obituary read, which continued, "He touched many lives on this earth."

Winston is survived by his mother, LaTrisha “Nikki” Winston; his father, Tyrone Henry Winston, Sr.; his grandparents, Andrew Lee Laws, Jr. (Floretta), Patricia McNair (Earnie), Paul Winston, and Judy Winston; his two siblings who he grew up with, Tyrell, and Tyler; and eight additional siblings, Tyrone, Keonna, Tawfik, Jayda, Tupac, Jayden, Aniyah, and Jaylen.

A service for Winston will be held on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 9 a.m. at Living Word Christian Church in White Plains located at 1236 Mamaroneck Ave.

