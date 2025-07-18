Alert Issued For Missing 73-Year-Old Woman Who May Need Medical Help In Yonkers

Linda Jackson was reported missing on Thursday, July 17, and was last seen in the area of South Broadway and Radford Street, the Yonkers Police Department announced on Friday, July 18.

She is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing around 115 pounds.

Jackson was last seen wearing a white long dress with red flower designs. Authorities say she may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is urged to call the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900. In case of an emergency, call 911 immediately.

