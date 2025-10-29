Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In Yonkers

Police in Westchester are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since last week and may be in need of medical attention.

Melayzia Wade, 16. 

 Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department
Ben Crnic
Melayzia Wade, age 16, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 23, in the area of 108 Shonnard Pl. in Yonkers, the city's police department said on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

She is described as 5-foot-9, weighing around 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black Deadpool pajama pants. 

Police said Wade may require medical attention and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900 or dial 911 in case of emergency. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

