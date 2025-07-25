Alert Issued For Man Missing For Week From Yonkers

Raul Ruiz, 82, has been missing since Friday, July 18, the Yonkers Police Department said in an announcement on Friday, July 25.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, black pants, and brown shoes. He is around 5 feet tall and walks with a cane.

According to police, Ruiz was last seen in the area of 101 North Broadway.

The department’s Missing Persons Unit is actively investigating and urges anyone who sees Mr. Ruiz or has information about his whereabouts to call 914-377-7900 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.