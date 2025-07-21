$70K Scheme: 2 Scammers Arrested After Posing As Police In Yonkers Over Phone, Cops Say

Queens residents Hongdong Liu, 30, and Pinting Lu, 28, were both arrested after allegedly calling a victim while pretending to be a Yonkers Police lieutenant. The duo reportedly claimed the victim’s home computer had been involved in criminal activity—specifically child pornography—and demanded money to resolve the fabricated issue, Yonkers Police announced on Saturday, July 19.

The fraudsters allegedly used a technique known as "spoofing" to make it appear as though their phone number belonged to a legitimate Yonkers Police line, adding credibility to their scam, according to the department.

Yonkers Police said their Detective Division and Warrant Squad worked together to identify Liu and Lu, leading to their arrests. Authorities described the operation as part of a broader trend of phone scams targeting unsuspecting residents.

Police are also warning the public about a rise in scam calls from individuals claiming to be part of a fictitious “Yonkers Police Internet Crime Unit," a division that does not exist. In these calls, the scammers attempt to obtain personal or financial information, or convince residents to open new bank accounts in foreign countries.

Anyone who receives such a call is urged to hang up immediately and contact the Yonkers Police Department’s non-emergency number at 914-377-7900.

