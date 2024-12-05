Mostly Cloudy 35°

52-Year-Old Man Missing From Yonkers: Police

Authorities in Westchester are searching for a 52-year-old man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

David Morales, age 52. 

 Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

David Morales was last seen in the area of Willow Street in Yonkers on Saturday, Nov. 23, Yonkers Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 5. 

Morales is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark brown pants and a black jacket. 

He may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

