52-Year-Old Man Missing From Yonkers: Police

David Morales was last seen in the area of Willow Street in Yonkers on Saturday, Nov. 23, Yonkers Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Morales is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark brown pants and a black jacket.

He may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900.

