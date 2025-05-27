$50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Deli In Yonkers: Here's Where

The New York Lottery announced that a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold for the Saturday, May 24 drawing at D J & C Deli, located at 839 Mile Square Rd. in Yonkers.

The lucky player matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball—a feat lottery officials say is good for a cool fifty grand.

The winning numbers for the draw were selected from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball coming from a separate field of one to 26. The drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., just late enough to fuel either dreams or mild regrets.

It’s unclear whether the ticket was a quick pick or a carefully plotted play, but either way, someone now has 50,000 reasons to double-check that crumpled ticket in their glove box.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

