49 New Officers Graduate From Westchester Police Academy: Here's Where They'll Serve

The 49 new recruits graduated from the Westchester County Police Academy during a ceremony held at the SUNY Purchase Performing Arts Center, the Westchester County Police Department announced on Friday, Dec. 6.

They will now go on to work at seven departments in the county.

The new recruits will now be sent to the following Westchester departments:

Westchester County PD: Shaun Blute, Frank Caparelli, Devin Furphy, Steven Hartog, Autumn Piazza, Robert Tapia;

Shaun Blute, Frank Caparelli, Devin Furphy, Steven Hartog, Autumn Piazza, Robert Tapia; Greenburgh: Jaden Buonanno, Nicholas D'Imperio;

Jaden Buonanno, Nicholas D'Imperio; Harrison: Zachary Lucien, Matthew Mulvihill;

Mount Vernon: Bryce Boahene, Gregory Basciano, Takaziah Bowen, Omar Bryce, Sonjea Collins, John Gagan, Brandon Hunter-Carney, James Johnson, Dammone Mack, Joshua Marcano, David Tlatelpa, Britney Webb;

Bryce Boahene, Gregory Basciano, Takaziah Bowen, Omar Bryce, Sonjea Collins, John Gagan, Brandon Hunter-Carney, James Johnson, Dammone Mack, Joshua Marcano, David Tlatelpa, Britney Webb; New Rochelle: Giana Batista, Bianca Bracamonte, Juan Diaz, Felix Games, Gladiz Lopez, Cristian Medina, Jonathan Racanello, Christopher Salerno, Fernando Sanchez, Diego Valencia, Hector Zarate;

Giana Batista, Bianca Bracamonte, Juan Diaz, Felix Games, Gladiz Lopez, Cristian Medina, Jonathan Racanello, Christopher Salerno, Fernando Sanchez, Diego Valencia, Hector Zarate; Ossining: Nate Fischer, Kira Villegas;

Nate Fischer, Kira Villegas; White Plains: Travis Abelard, Rameek Boyd, Maria Cortezano, Warren Dill, Kevin Galvin, Zachary Girvalo, Frederick Ifill, Chavay Jennings, Jasmine Martinez, Ron Rodney, Angelo Troiani, Sherif Abouhatab, Anthony Barbato, Michael Bernardi.

County Executive George Latimer, Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor, and District Attorney Miriam Rocah presented the graduates with their diplomas. During the ceremony, Latimer heaped praise on the recruits:

"There are two separate words we use for today – graduation and commencement. When you think about it they are two sides of the same coin. Today these individuals have graduated and we celebrate their achievement. It is also a new beginning of a life of service to others that is not just a job, not just a career, but a calling," he said.

Raynor also advised them to respect the public as they perform their duties:

"The state of policing in this country demands that you embrace the concept of police and community working together. I encourage you to engage your communities with humility and respect," he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.