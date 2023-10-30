40-Year-Old Eatery Voted Best Pizzeria In Yonkers: 'Speechless, Overwhelmed'

Gino's Pizzeria, located in Yonkers at 439 South Broadway, has emerged as the winner of the city's "Yonkers Madness" pizza contest, in which residents cast their votes for their favorite eateries in a bracket tournament.

According to an announcement from Yonkers officials on Friday, Oct. 27, Gino's garnered 55 percent of votes, making it the clear champion.

In a post on social media, the pizzeria's owners said they were "speechless and overwhelmed with joy" as a result of the win.

"THANK YOU Customers, family, and friends. You guys are the bomb," the owners added.

The eatery, which is more than 40 years old, has served its iconic cheese pizza to several generations and is also known for specialty pies, appetizers such as garlic knots, and calzones.

"One taste, and you'll see why it's a local favorite," the owners wrote on the establishment's website.

The runner-up of the "Yonkers Madness" contest, joined by 32 restaurants in total, was Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante located at 887 Yonkers Ave.

"We would like to thank all 32 of our popular pizzerias in Yonkers and our voters for making this contest a success," Yonkers city officials said in a post on social media, adding, "We hope you enjoyed this fun and tasty way of celebrating our local pizzerias."

