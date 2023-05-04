2 Westchester Hospitals Get 'A' Grade For Patient Safety, Report Says

Both White Plains Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco were assigned an "A" grade for patient safety in a new Spring 2023 report by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization that advocates for safety in hospitals.

The new report grades nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country based on how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, according to the group.

Northern Westchester Hospital Executive Director Derek Anderson credited the hospital's staff for working toward the top rating.

"It is an honor to be recognized by an organization that is one of the driving movements to improve quality and safety for American health care," he said, adding, "All the credit goes to the team of staff and physicians who practice at Northern Westchester Hospital. Everyone on the team here should be congratulated for their dedication and expertise to improve health care in this region.”

The new report showed an improvement for Northern Westchester Hospital, as it received a "C" grade in the organization's Fall 2022 report. White Plains Hospital received an "A" grade in that report, as well.

Other hospitals in the area were also assigned a grade by the new report.

Hospitals given a "B" rating were:

Phelps Hospital, Sleepy Hollow;

New York-Presbyterian Westchester, Bronxville.

Hospitals given a "C" rating were:

New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Cortlandt Manor;

Putnam Hospital, Carmel;

St. John's Riverside Hospital - Andrus Pavilion, Yonkers;

St. Joseph's Medical Center of Yonkers.

Hospitals given a "D" rating were:

Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla;

St. John's Riverside Hospital - Dobbs Ferry Pavilion;

St. John's Riverside Hospital - ParkCare Pavilion, Yonkers;

Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, New Rochelle.

Results for individual hospitals can be viewed here.

