2 Top-Prize-Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Stores On Same Street In Yonkers

The two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets, both worth $18,004.50, were purchased for the drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at stores on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, New York Lottery officials announced.

One ticket was bought at the ShopRite location at 278 Tuckahoe Rd., while the other was bought at the Smoker's Haven Inc. smoke shop next door at 328 Tuckahoe Rd.

The identities of those who bought the tickets were not made public. It's safe to say though that if they ever do meet, they will both share an incredible story of luck.

If you're looking to try your hand at winning, Take 5 drawings are held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes can be claimed up to a year after the drawing date.

