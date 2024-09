The two winning Take 5 tickets, each worth $17,052.50, were sold at stores in Yonkers and New Rochelle for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The stores that sold the tickets were revealed to be R. C. Variety at 154 North Ave. in New Rochelle and O'Dell Stationery at 1034 North Broadway (Route 9) in Yonkers.

As for the names of the lucky winners, those were not made public.

