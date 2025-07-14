Mostly Cloudy 85°

2 Major Brands To Open New Stores At Cross County Center In Yonkers: Here's When

Two major retail names are soon joining the lineup at Westchester’s Cross County Center. 

 Photo Credit: Cross County Shopping Center
 Photo Credit: Cross County Center
Ben Crnic
The mall announced this week that Build-A-Bear Workshop and a full-service Levi’s Store will both open at the shopping center, located in Yonkers at 8000 Mall Walk, in late summer 2025.

The arrival of Build-A-Bear brings an iconic, hands-on destination where guests can create personalized stuffed animals from start to finish. The new store will feature nearly 1,917 square feet of retail space, complete with the brand’s beloved stuffing, dressing, and naming experience that appeals to guests of all ages.

Meanwhile, Levi’s, one of the most recognized denim brands in the world, will open a 3,343-square-foot store that will offer the brand’s latest fits and styles, a mall spokesperson said.

They join a growing roster of new additions at the shopping center, including recent openings like MINISO, CAVA, and the launch of seasonal events like Summer Fest.  

