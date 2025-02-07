The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, when Yonkers Police responded to reports of a fight outside Mickey’s Pizzeria at 136 Lake Ave. in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from multiple knife wounds. Both were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a fight between a small group of people escalated when one person brandished a knife, leading to the fatal stabbings, Spink said. Several individuals fled the scene before police arrived.

Yonkers detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit are now investigating the incident. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

