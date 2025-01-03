14-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Fatal Yonkers Shooting

The shooting happened in Yonkers on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in the area of Locust Hill Avenue, Yonkers Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:15 p.m. and located the victim, a 44-year-old Yonkers man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest near 98 Locust Hill Ave.

Police immediately gave the man medical help and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, according to the department.

An investigation and search of the area led officers to find a firearm and apprehend a juvenile suspect. The 14-year-old is a Yonkers resident and is expected to be arraigned in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court as a Juvenile Offender on a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

Due to the suspect’s age, police are prohibited by law from releasing additional details about his identity.

The victim’s name is also being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Yonkers Police Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

The shooting marks the second fatal incident in the city on New Year's Day following a deadly stabbing that left a 38-year-old man dead.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

