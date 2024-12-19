$1.3M Insurance Fraud Scheme: Yonkers Man Accused Of Plotting His Own House Fire, DA Says

Yonkers resident Majid Haddad, also known as Peter Haddad, age 59, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 17, by Yonkers Police and arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 18, on a six-count indictment, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

According to Rocah, Haddad allegedly conspired with a man to set fire to his single-family home on Odell Avenue in Yonkers between Feb. 20 and Feb. 28, 2021. Investigators said Haddad provided detailed instructions, including money to buy gasoline and canisters, and even demonstrated how to start the fire using a cigarette and matches.

The Yonkers Fire Department responded to the home just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2021, finding the property fully engulfed in flames. The fire caused an explosion and spread rapidly, prompting firefighters to contain it before it reached two neighboring homes. Officials said the house collapsed and was deemed a total loss.

Following the fire, Haddad allegedly filed an insurance claim with Adirondack Insurance Exchange for at least $1.3 million to cover the loss of the home and its contents, Rocah said.

"The fire and explosion at the defendant’s home put lives at risk. We take these cases very seriously and will continue to work to hold this defendant accountable for his alleged conduct," Rocah said in a statement on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Haddad has been charged with:

Fourth-degree conspiracy;

Third-degree arson;

First-degree reckless endangerment;

First-degree insurance fraud;

Third-degree insurance fraud;

Third-degree intimidating a victim or witness.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $200,000 partially-secured bond. Haddad is scheduled to return to court on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

