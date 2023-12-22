13 Kilos Of Cocaine, Heroin Worth $1.6M Seized In Yonkers Drug Bust: Duo Faces Charges

The drug bust, which happened on Thursday, Dec. 21 in Yonkers, was the culmination of a months-long investigation conducted by Group D-42 of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Yonkers Police announced on Friday, Dec. 22.

As part of the lengthy investigation, the group, which includes Yonkers Police detectives, determined that narcotics were being transported from New Jersey to Yonkers.

In response, DEA investigators and Yonkers detectives began surveilling the area and identified a location in the area of Tuckahoe Road where the substances were to be transported to in exchange for money, police said.

One of the suspects, who drove a black pickup truck, soon arrived at the meeting place with narcotics. Investigators then tried to apprehend him, but he instead drove off, causing damage to several other vehicles in the area.

The suspect was eventually caught and two kilos of narcotics were recovered, according to authorities.

Soon after this, a second vehicle involved in the drug transaction was also detained by authorities, who conducted an outer search of the vehicle with the help of Yonkers Police K9 Hudson.

Hudson indeed caught the scent of narcotics inside the vehicle and the resulting search revealed 11 more kilos of cocaine and heroin. The second suspect who had been driving this vehicle was then arrested as well.

In total, of the 13 kilos seized from the bust, five kilos of cocaine and eight kilos of heroin were found. Seven kilos of heroin contained fentanyl, police said, adding that the value of all of the seized narcotics was above $1.6 million.

The two men arrested in connection with the bust were both charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information about the suspects was released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.