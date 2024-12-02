12 Firefighters Injured While Battling Blaze At Yonkers Apartment Building

The incident began at around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, when the third floor of a six-unit apartment building at 122 Downing St. in Yonkers caught on fire, according to Yonkers Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Citrone.

Arriving fire crews found flames blowing out of the top three windows, threatening an identical residential building next to it. Residents had already begun getting out of the burning building when firefighters arrived, and crews helped everyone get out safely, Citrone said.

Luckily, fire crews were able to stop flames from getting inside the adjacent residential building, which only experienced some melted siding and damage on the outside. However, the building where the fire started will likely have to be torn down because of massive fire damage to the top floor and water damage to the rest of the structure, according to Citrone.

Because water started to freeze on the ground while crews battled the blaze, 12 firefighters slipped and fell at the scene, causing minor injuries.

Around 20 residents were displaced, Citrone said, adding that one of the six units had been vacant. They have since been relocated by the Red Cross and the city's Office of Emergency Management.

