$10M Investment To Bring 160 Affordable Apartments To Yonkers: Here's Where

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins signed legislation authorizing the project at 632–636 South Broadway in Yonkers, which includes $5.9 million for land acquisition and more than $4 million for infrastructure work, officials announced last week.

The development, a partnership between the county, the City of Yonkers, the Westchester County Board of Legislators, and Macquesten Development, LLC, will also include 146 parking spaces and extensive site improvements such as new ramps, drainage systems, and fire safety upgrades.

The project will feature a mix of seven studios, 69 one-bedroom, 64 two-bedroom, and 20 three-bedroom units, designated for households earning between 50 percent and 80 percent of the county’s area median income.

Jenkins explained the project in a statement: "We are continuing on our path to create as many affordable housing opportunities as possible in Westchester. Every member of our community should have the right to make a home here, and housing needs to be available at a price point that all people can afford."

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano also praised the development, calling it a "significant step in creating an even more inclusive and accessible city."

"Together with Westchester County, we’re not only building homes — we’re building opportunity, dignity, and stronger communities for all our residents," Spano continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.