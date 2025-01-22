1 Hospitalized After Early Morning 3-Car-Crash On Saw Mill Parkway In Yonkers

The crash happened on Wednesday, Jan. 22 just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Executive Boulevard, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

The incident began when the driver of a 2021 Jeep SUV slowed as the traffic light turned yellow. The Jeep was then rear-ended by a 2017 Volkswagen sedan, which also struck a 2023 Jeep SUV traveling in an adjacent lane. One of the vehicles rolled over during the crash, O'Leary said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 20-year-old West Nyack resident, told officers that he had expected the first car to continue through the yellow light and was surprised when it began to stop.

Yonkers Police and Fire Departments assisted at the scene, and one person was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused southbound traffic to be temporarily diverted off the parkway at Hearst Street and allowed to re-enter at Executive Boulevard. Regular traffic flow was restored by around 6:30 a.m., O'Leary said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.