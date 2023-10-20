Winter 2023-24 Forecast Released By NOAA National Weather Service

El Niño is in place heading into winter for the first time in four years, driving the outlook for warmer-than-average temperatures for the northern tier of the continental United States, according to NOAA’s US. Winter Outlook, which was released on Thursday, Oct. 19 by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service.

At the same time, the forecast says much of the Northeast has a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal precipitation during the winter. (Areas shown in light green in the image above.)

AccuWeather's preview of winter in the Northeast, released earlier this month, bears the headline, "Get your snow shovels ready."

It notes that an "early-season Nor'easter can't be ruled out either as the ingredients for a snowstorm may come together sometime in November."

Old Farmer's Almanac's winter outlook, meanwhile, predicts "snow, seasonable cold, and all of winter’s delights," states the publication, which has been making long-term weather forecasts since 1792.

"This winter’s forecast is sure to excite snow bunnies and sweater lovers alike, promising a whole lot of cold and snow across North America."

In the Northeast, snow will arrive beginning in November, with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring, the Almanac says.

