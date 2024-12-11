The Sonesta White Plains Downtown, located steps from the Westchester Mall and the city’s vibrant nightlife at 66 Hale Ave., has completed its highly-anticipated makeover, General Manager Monika Henry announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The renovation updated every corner of the 403-room hotel, from the refreshed lobby and nature-inspired guest rooms to 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space designed to appeal to both business and leisure travelers.

Some new features of the revamped hotel include:

Whisk: A new restaurant serving breakfast and dinner, perfect for business meals or catching up with friends;

The Mix Cocktail Bar + Kitchen: A new spot offering expertly crafted cocktails and small bites in front of a cozy fireplace such as Negronis, Sidecars, and Martinis;

The new Lobby Cafe: A "quick dining option" that will serve hot beverage and breakfast items;

The Sonesta Work Suite: A multi-zone meeting space ideal for modern, collaborative work sessions available for hourly rentals.

The Plaza Ballroom, at 5,940 square feet, serves as the hotel’s largest venue, accommodating up to 800 guests for events and celebrations.

Guests staying at the hotel, located minutes from the Westchester County Airport and just a 30-minute train ride from New York City, can also take advantage of pet-friendly accommodations through Sonesta's PAWS program.

"Our extensive renovation has reimagined every aspect of the guest experience, from the sophisticated new lobby and the meticulously appointed guest rooms to newly introduced dining experiences," Henry said, adding, "This transformation represents not only an investment in the hotel, but also in our city's vibrant hospitality scene, and we look forward to welcoming returning guests, new visitors and local residents to experience the elevated standard of service and comfort in the heart of downtown White Plains.”

