White Plains Hiker Rescued After Slipping, Injuring Leg In Catskills

The incident happened on Friday, July 18, around 4:30 p.m., on the Huckleberry Loop Trail in the Dry Brook Ridge Wild Forest in Delaware County, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said on Tuesday, July 22.

A 69-year-old hiker from White Plains was about two miles from the Hill Road trailhead when they fell and suffered an upper leg injury. Despite the pain, they continued walking with the help of trekking poles.

At 6:24 p.m., a Forest Ranger reached the hiker and performed a medical assessment. He was soon joined by Ranger Commerford, as well as members of the Margaretville Fire Department and EMS.

Rescuers used a wheeled litter to carry the hiker to a waiting utility vehicle operated by the fire department. They were transported from the woods by 8:40 p.m. and later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

