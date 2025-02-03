Fitzgerald, a longtime Elmsford resident who was 81, served with distinction in the White Plains Fire Department, where he was stationed at Stations 1 and 2 and earned a Meritorious Service Award for saving a woman and child from a burning building in Yonkers while off duty, according to his obituary.

His commitment to public service extended beyond his firefighting career, as he was also a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1963 to 1968 aboard the USS Lake Champlain (CVS-39).

Beyond his heroism, Fitzgerald was remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, with a deep love for Lake George, classic cars, hunting, fishing, and fixing anything in need of repair.

Fitzgerald's death comes months after his son, Michael, died from injuries sustained in a crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Putnam County town of Putnam Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The White Plains Fire Department paid tribute to the Fitzgeralds, acknowledging James' passing and his connection to his late son, writing on social media:

"We once again extend our condolences and continued prayers for the Fitzgerald family as they endure this difficult time. RIP Pat, say hello to Mike for us up there."

Fitzgerald leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Vera Fitzgerald, and a large and loving family. His firefighter brothers, extended family, and the community he served so selflessly will remember him for his courage, kindness, and unwavering dedication.

"Rest easy, Bird. Your work here is done," his obituary reads.

