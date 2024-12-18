Coral Seafood Restaurant, located in White Plains at 19 Court St., opened in early July and became the chain's second locale in Westchester until its sister location in Baldwin Place burned down in June.

The eatery specializes in raw bar items; lobster; main dishes like salmon steak, swordfish, and red snapper; and stuffed shrimp.

A highlight of the dinner menu is the "Coral Specialty," which includes stuffed clams, stuffed shrimp, lobster tail, salmon, and scallops.

Those in the mood for more land-based dishes can also enjoy grilled chicken breast, lamb chops, as well as pasta and salad options.

The establishment also boasts an extensive bar with cocktails like the Lychee martini, strawberry spritz, and seaside sangria, in addition to a lengthy wine and beer menu.

For those thinking of stopping by, take heed of these five-star Yelp reviews left by recent visitors:

"Wonderful local seafood restaurant! We stopped by on a busy Saturday evening and had a wonderful dinner," wrote Andrew L. of New York City, who added, "Started with the Clams Oreganata and the Lobster Bisque (soup of the day) - both very good. For our entrees we had the Lobster Tail, Seafood Pasta and Black Sea Bass - all excellent with the Lobster Tail and Seafood Pasta being especially impressive. Great combination of ingredients and preparation."

Salvatore D. of Mahopac also said he would be willing to drive a long distance to visit again: "Absolutely love the food and service in the coral. It's a beautiful restaurant with reasonable prices for wonderful food. Chef Nick is the best chef. I literally drive 45 minutes to enjoy his cooking."

Provided these reviews are enough to win over prospective patrons, consider stopping by on Christmas Eve or New Year's, as the eatery has prepared special menus for each occasion. Click here to view them.

