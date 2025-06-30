Westchester's First Legislature Chair, WWII Hero Herman Geist Dies At 100: 'Forever Grateful'

Geist, an important figure in Westchester County public service, died on Saturday, June 28, according to his obituary.

Born on April 5, 1925, Geist lived an extraordinary century — a life defined, Westchester County officials say, by integrity, leadership, and a relentless commitment to community.

From the frontlines of World War II, where he served as a US Army lieutenant and helped liberate the town of Domažlice, to the halls of Westchester County government, Geist’s contributions left a mark on virtually every corner of civic life.

"Herman laid the foundation for everything we are today," the Westchester Board of Legislators said in a statement on Monday, June 30, adding, "We are forever grateful to have walked in Herman's footsteps."

Geist served as Chair of the Board from 1970 to 1973, a formative time when the modern County Legislature was still in its infancy. He would go on to help co-found the Westchester Parks Foundation, chair the County Bi-Centennial Commission, and serve as a trustee for the Westchester Medical Center.

Over the years, he also helped raise more than $15 million for the preservation and enhancement of county parks.

In a statement, County Executive Ken Jenkins called Geist a "true giant in public service."

"His remarkable life — from his heroic service as a WWII lieutenant helping to liberate Domažlice, to his trailblazing legal and civic accomplishments — was defined by purpose and impact," Jenkins continued.

To honor his enduring influence, the County Legislature named its summer fellowship program in Geist’s honor, helping to inspire new generations of public servants.

Funeral services for Herman Geist will be held on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Chapel in Hawthorne, followed by burial at Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla.

