Westchester Supreme Court Justice Admonished For Improper Communications

In a decision on Thursday, Nov. 7, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced the admonishing of Westchester Supreme Court Justice Lewis J. Lubell for communications he had with fellow Supreme Court Justice Thomas Quinones about a case involving his attorney friend.

According to the Commission's determination, on August 19, 2022, Justice Lubell initiated an ex parte conversation with Quinones about a case involving his personal friend, an attorney. During this discussion, Justice Lubell advised Judge Quinones on handling issues related to the case.

Nearly a month later, on September 16, 2022, Justice Lubell had another private conversation with Judge Quinones, inquiring whether he had considered replacing his court attorney due to matters raised by his friend.

The Commission concluded that Justice Lubell's actions violated judicial conduct rules, which prohibit judges from initiating or considering ex parte communications concerning ongoing proceedings. The Commission also said that such conduct undermines public confidence in the judiciary's integrity and impartiality.

In response, Justice Lubell acknowledged his misconduct and consented to the public admonition.

He has served as a Supreme Court Justice since 2006, with his current term set to expire on December 31, 2033.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.