Westchester Sees Record Growth in Housing Units, New Report Finds

The findings, presented by real estate brokerage RM Friedland at the annual real estate development conference hosted by the Business Council of Westchester (BCW) and the Fordham Real Estate Institute on Tuesday, Jan. 14, highlight the county's response to the national housing shortage.

"The amount of residential development that has occurred in Westchester County in recent years is unprecedented," said BCW President Marsha Gordon.

The key takeaways from the report include:

Top Cities Leading Development: New Rochelle leads the way with 6,145 residential units under construction, driven by transit-oriented projects and its Master Development Plan. Yonkers follows, with significant growth in its downtown and Getty Square areas;

New Rochelle leads the way with 6,145 residential units under construction, driven by transit-oriented projects and its Master Development Plan. Yonkers follows, with significant growth in its downtown and Getty Square areas; Impact on Schools: Despite the housing surge, student populations in cities like New Rochelle and Yonkers have declined between 2018 and 2023, contradicting concerns about overcrowded schools;

Despite the housing surge, student populations in cities like New Rochelle and Yonkers have declined between 2018 and 2023, contradicting concerns about overcrowded schools; Future Projections: Another 10,000 proposed housing units are in various stages of planning, potentially adding to the county’s ongoing housing expansion.

The conference featured two panels discussing the implications of Westchester’s development boom. Speakers included government officials, developers, and community leaders:

Affordable vs. Luxury Housing : Kenneth Morrison of Lemor Development shared challenges in building affordable housing amid rising interest rates, while Peter Chavkin of Biddle Real Estate Ventures highlighted the success of luxury projects like Edge on Hudson in Sleepy Hollow;

: Kenneth Morrison of Lemor Development shared challenges in building affordable housing amid rising interest rates, while Peter Chavkin of Biddle Real Estate Ventures highlighted the success of luxury projects like Edge on Hudson in Sleepy Hollow; Community Concerns: Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin expressed concerns about the strain on schools and infrastructure, while others, like former New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson of Sustainable Westchester, emphasized the environmental and economic benefits of concentrated, transit-accessible development;

Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin expressed concerns about the strain on schools and infrastructure, while others, like former New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson of Sustainable Westchester, emphasized the environmental and economic benefits of concentrated, transit-accessible development; Infrastructure Needs: Dr. Joseph Ricca, Superintendent of White Plains Schools, and healthcare leaders like Montefiore’s Tina Macica called for collaboration between developers and community organizations to address challenges such as staffing shortages and flooding concerns.

RM Friedland President Sarah Jones-Maturo described Westchester as a "microcosm for the nation," balancing strategic planning and innovative policies to create thriving communities. The report underscores the potential for Westchester to serve as a blueprint for addressing housing shortages while maintaining quality of life.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.