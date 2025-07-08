Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess Q2 Real Estate Markets Stayed Strong Despite High Rates: Report

In Westchester County, luxury homes priced above $2 million remained in high demand, especially in towns with strong transportation access and updated interiors. Many well-priced properties attracted multiple offers, and buyers continued to act quickly, the brokerage said in its new Houlihan Lawrence Q2 2025 Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Market Report, released on Tuesday, July 8.

"Looking forward, we anticipate competitive conditions in Westchester to persist, particularly for updated, well-located properties in desirable towns," said Liz Nunan, President and CEO of Houlihan Lawrence.

According to the brokerage, inventory shortages helped push Westchester’s median sale price up 11.4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024, even as total home sales dipped just 0.5 percent.

The Greater White Plains area (Greenburgh, Valhalla, and White Plains) saw the steepest price jump—up 14 percent—despite a 28 percent drop in homes sold.

In the Rivertowns (Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Mount Pleasant, Pleasantville, Tarrytown, Briarcliff Manor, Elmsford, Irvington, Ossining, and Pocantico Hills), sales were up 1 percent and prices climbed 12 percent. The Northern Westchester area (Bedford, Byram Hills, Chappaqua, Katonah-Lewisboro, North Salem, and Somers) saw a 6 percent increase in sales, though prices dipped slightly by 1 percent.

Sound Shore towns like Rye and Mamaroneck held steady, with median prices up 8 percent.

In Putnam County, sales rose 14 percent and the median price increased 9 percent, driven by buyers seeking more space and relative value.

Meanwhile, Dutchess County’s picture was more mixed: total sales dropped nearly 9 percent, and prices held flat. However, Southeast Dutchess saw a 23 percent spike in median sale price despite a 30 percent drop in closings.

Homes combining privacy, acreage, and modern updates still drew interest in both counties, especially from New York City buyers continuing to relocate thanks to hybrid work models.

“With demand for quality homes holding firm and inventory levels tight, the market in these counties is expected to remain active as we move through the second half of 2025,” Nunan said.

