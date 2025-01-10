Westchester K9 Hangs Up Her Leash After Sniffing Out Justice For Decade

K9 Madison, known for her exceptional tracking abilities, was honored on Wednesday, Jan. 8, her final day with the department.

Madison and her handler, Sgt. Hicks, have been instrumental in countless cases over the years, tracking fleeing suspects and locating lost or missing persons, the department announced on Wednesday.

Originally from Blount County, Tennessee, Madison joined the department as an 8-month-old pup. She quickly excelled in her initial 10 weeks of training and went on to maintain her skills through regular evaluations and re-certifications by state and federal agencies.

On her last day, Madison visited police headquarters and Chief of Department Luciano before receiving a special sendoff from fellow police canines and their handlers at the Police Academy, the department said.

While Sgt. Hicks will continue his work, Madison will enjoy her retirement at home, indulging in "long naps, lots of treats, and more play time with family," police said.

"We are grateful for the awesome job that she and Sgt. Hicks have done," the department added.

