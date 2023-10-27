Westchester DA Rocah Won't Seek Re-Election: 'I Do Not Fit Mold Of Career Politician'

Rocah, a Democrat who became DA in 2020, announced her decision in a surprise statement released on Thursday, Oct. 26 in which she said she is satisfied with her accomplishments during her term and is ready for someone else to take the reigns.

"I do not fit the mold of a career politician. I approached the role of DA as I have always approached being a prosecutor over the past 20 years; I make decisions about cases and policies based on facts, law, public safety, and what is the right thing to do," Rocah said.

She continued, "For that reason, I am confident that the changes we have implemented in the office will continue to make Westchester safer, fairer, and more just."

Rocah said she is announcing her decision now to give qualified future candidates plenty of time to get their campaigns up and running in order to allow for an "orderly transition."

Additionally, Rocah, who is Jewish as well as the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, said that she has been greatly affected by the violent events unfolding in Israel.

"My thoughts have been occupied in recent weeks by the terrorist attack on Israel and the aftermath, which has profoundly and personally impacted me in ways I did not expect," she said, adding, "This has been a difficult decision but one that is right for me and my family at this time."

Although she won't be running for another term, Rocah said she will not stop fighting for change once her time as DA is up.

"I do not know what my next role will be. But I do know that I will work to raise public awareness and advocate for the extremely necessary ethical reforms for our country, continue to fight for truth and justice, and work on pressing national and world-wide issues," Rocah said.

"It has been, and continues to be, my honor to serve you," she continued.

