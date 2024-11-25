Westchester County Executive George Latimer Announces Resignation For Bigger Plans: Congress

Latimer’s resignation will take effect on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at 12:01 p.m., he said during a public address on Monday, Nov. 25.

The announcement comes as he transitions to his new role in Congress, where he will begin serving the following day, Friday, Jan. 3. In this role, Latimer. a Democrat, will represent the southern portion of Westchester, including White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Rye, and a small part of the northern Bronx.

Reflecting on his tenure, Latimer, age 70, expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has had to serve the people of Westchester and acknowledged the transition ahead.

“My seven years as the county executive, along with 13 prior years as a Westchester County Board of Legislators member, gives me a 20-year experience in this government of Westchester County,” Latimer said. “As I leave it, I’m prepared to work closely with this county government to try to accomplish the things that are necessary.”

Latimer also noted that Vedat Gashi, chair of the Board of Legislators, will appoint an acting county executive to serve from Jan. 2 to Monday, Jan. 6, when the board will hold its first meeting of the new year. At that meeting, the board will appoint an acting county executive to serve for up to 90 days, after which a special election will be held to determine who will complete the remainder of Latimer’s unexpired term, which ends in December 2025.

With Latimer’s departure, Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins has announced his candidacy to become the next county executive. Jenkins declared his bid in an announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 12, shortly after Latimer’s victory in the race for New York’s 16th Congressional District seat.

Jenkins's campaign will focus on issues such as keeping property taxes "under control"; expanding affordable housing; improving public transportation; protecting reproductive rights; and addressing climate change.

Latimer endorsed Jenkins after his announcement, praising him as an “invaluable partner.”

“His experience, integrity, and commitment to our county make him the ideal leader to take on the role of County Executive,” Latimer said. “Ken understands our residents’ needs and knows how to get things done.”

In his resignation announcement, Latimer thanked residents for "the many kindnesses" shown to him throughout his seven-year term.

"There is a time to come and a time to go in everything, and I am hopeful that my new assignment in Washington for a two-year period of time will be substantive," Latimer said.

Latimer has served as County Executive since 2018 and previously served in the New York State Senate, State Assembly, and the Westchester Board of Legislators.

Ahead of his victory on Election Day, in which he defeated Republican Miriam Flisser, Latimer also defeated the 16th District incumbent, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, in a heated primary. In doing so, he became the first challenger to defeat a member of the so-called "Squad," a left-wing group of members in the Democratic party.

The race between Latimer and Bowman was the most expensive Congressional primary race in US history and one that became contentious over debates on the Israel-Hamas war.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates about the eventual special election.

