Unsettled Weather Pattern Arrives In Region: Here's What To Expect, How Long It Will Linger

An unsettled weather pattern has arrived in the region, with rain or showers expected each day through the start of the weekend.

Tuesday, April 5 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s with rain and showers arriving sometime around nightfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will continue at times overnight and through the mid-afternoon on Wednesday, April 6, which will see a high temperature in the low 50s. After a brief break from the precipitation in the afternoon, more showers are possible Wednesday night.

Thursday, April 7 will be cloudy with rain at times throughout the day and evening and a high temperature in the low 50s. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible.

There will be more on-and-off showers through the overnight hours.

There will finally be some peeks of sun on Friday, April 8, but there will still a chance for more showers and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Look for more of the same on Saturday, April 9, with partly sunny skies, a high in the upper 50s, and a chance for more showers, especially in the morning.

