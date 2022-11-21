Timing Shifts For Thanksgiving Weekend Storm: Here's What To Expect

The projected timing of a complex, cross-country storm system on track to arrive in the region on Thanksgiving weekend has shifted.

The storm system is expected to bring rainfall and gusty winds and could lead to slippery roads, and travel disruptions on Black Friday, Nov. 25, AccuWeather.com said. Parts of New York farthest upstate and northern New England could see snowfall. (See the first image above.)

The initial outlook for the storm had it pushing off the coast Friday evening followed by clearing. But the latest forecast by the National Weather Service says that rain and showers could linger into Saturday, Nov. 26.

"About 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking it in 2000, eclipsed only by 2005 and 2019, respectively," according to the American Automobile Association.

But first, there will be a stretch of dry weather ahead of the storm.

Monday, Nov. 21 will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.

It will remain mainly sunny Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the high temperature climbing into the upper 40s to low 50s both days.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s to the low 50s.

Precipitation from the storm system is due to arrive overnight Thanksgiving evening into the morning on Black Friday.

The current outlook calls for periods of rain throughout the day with the possibility of more precipitation Saturday before there is gradual clearing later in the day, leading to a sunny and breezy day on Sunday, Nov. 27, with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

